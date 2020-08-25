YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

Israeli enemy aviation renewed the violation of the Lebanese airspace

Beirut – Today, the Israeli enemy aircraft renewed its violation of the Lebanese airspace.
In a statement today, the Lebanese Army Command stated that 19 air violations of the Israeli enemy war and reconnaissance aircraft were recorded, with the implementation of circular flight over the southern regions.
Yesterday, the Lebanese Army Command announced that nine violations of the Israeli enemy aircraft were recorded over all Lebanese regions.
Source: Sana

