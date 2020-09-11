September 10: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued to launch raids and bombing a number of governorates, leaving casualties and causing damage to property. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE invaders, with their mercenaries, continued their violations of the Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 74 violations, including the hovering of three warplanes over the airspace of Kilo 16, and also four spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Kilo 16, Al-Jah, and the city of Hodeidah. 17 violations were conducted with missile and artillery shelling with a number of 158 missiles and shells, and 50 violations with diverse weapons.

In Marib, the warplanes of the US-Saudi aggression launched 11 raids in the Medghal district, and two raids in Al-Jafra area, district of Majzar. Additionally, a number of 5 airstrikes were carried out in Rahba district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggression launched 3 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, fighter jets of the Saudi aggression targeted with two raids the Haradh district.

Moreover, a raid was carried out in the Qadhamil area, in the Al-Ajasher, Near Najran.