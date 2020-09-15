Saudi Shelling Kills a Civilian in Saada

YemenExtra

A citizen was killed today, Tuesday after the Saudi bombardment took place against the Saada governorate, northern Yemen.

A citizen was killed by a Saudi missile and artillery shelling in the Shada district, along the Yemeni-Saudi border, an official reported.

Yesterday, two citizens were killed by Saudi ground missiles that targeted the aforementioned district.

The bordering districts in Saada are being subjected to indiscriminate shelling on a daily basis for nearly six years, which have lead to civilian casualties, in addition to losses to the homes and properties of citizens.