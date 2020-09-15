The UAE begins the largest settlement of Socotra

Media sources reported that the Emirati forces carried out the largest displacement of residents of Socotra Island, and transferred them to one of the areas of Hadramout Governorate after settlement it .

The editor-in-chief of the Hanadin website, Anis Mansour, confirmed in a tweet on Twitter that the UAE is carrying out a census of Socotra residents, with the aim of transferring them to temporary camps and building a residential city for them in the Qusair area. In Hadramout governorate.

He explained that the UAE is seeking to make the island of Socotra a joint military base with Israel, and they want to keep it part of the island as a nature reserve under the supervision of the UAE Ministry of Tourism.

