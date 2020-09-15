“2000 Days of Saudi Aggression” Tweet Campaign to Begin at 6 (UTC)

YemenExtra

Today, at 9:00 PM Yemen time, 6:00 PM (UTC), the Ministry of Information will launch a tweet campaign under the title “Two thousand days of aggression” on the “Twitter” social network.

The Minister of Information, Dhaifallah Al-Shami, called on the Yemeni people and all people around the world to actively participate in the campaign to highlight the heinous crimes and violations committed against the Yemeni people during the two thousand days of the US-backed Saudi-led aggression and its siege against all of Yemenis.

The minister pointed out the importance of the interaction of media professionals and activists to convey the grievance of the Yemeni people, in light of the continuing crimes of aggression and siege under the cover and implementation of the US and Israel, international collusion, and suspicious global silence.

Minister Al-Shami stated that the international silence over 2000 days of the horrific crimes committed by the coalition of aggression against the Yemeni people violates international and humanitarian norms, charters, and laws.

It is reported that the campaign will be launched under the Hashtag:

# 2000DaysOfWarOnYemen

The Tweet Bank link:bit.ly/2000daysofwar