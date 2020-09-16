September 15: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday, on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) on Yemen continued its bombing and raids on a number of areas, while its forces in Hodeidah continued their ongoing violations of the Sweden Agreement.

In Saada, a citizen was killed by Saudi missile and artillery shelling on the Shada district near the border. Saudi warplanes also carried out an airstrike on the Al-Fer in the Kataf district.

In Marib governorate, the Saudi-led air forces launched 10 raids on the Mahliya and Al-Abdiyah districts, 5 raids on Majzar district, and a raid on the Rahba district.

In Hodeidah coastal province, a source reported that mercenaries bombed the Al-Durayhimi with more than 23 artillery shells while targeting the area of Kilo 16 with various guns intensively.

Moreover, the Saudi-UAE mercenaries targeted the Al-Dabyani neighborhood on 50th Street in the suburbs of the city of Hodeidah and the southeast of Haiss with artillery shelling.