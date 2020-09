YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, 3 citizens were injured by Saudi shelling in Saada governorate.

A number of 3 civilians were wounded by Saudi missile and artillery shelling that targeted Shada district, near the Yemeni-Saudi border, a source reported.

It should be noted that on September 18, a citizen was wounded by Saudi border guards heavy shooting that targeted the Al-Raqo area in the Munebah bordering district.