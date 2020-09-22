Sep. 21: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued to target a number of governorates with airstrikes and ground shelling, which resulted in damage to property. In Hodeidah, it continued to violate the ceasefire Sweden agreement.

In Hodeidah western province, the Yemeni army foiled an attempt by the UAE-Saudi mercenaries to advance into the village of Al-Shaab in the district of Haiss as an intense artillery bombardment with more than 30 shells was taken place, in addition to heavy shootings with diverse weapons, which clearly violates the Sweden-held agreement.

The mercenaries’ tanks bombed the village of Al-Shujan, on the outskirts of the besieged city of Al-Durayhimi.

In Marib, the aggression’s air force launched 6 raids on Majzar district and two raids on Medghal district.

In Saada, the Saudi warplanes conducted two airstrikes in the Al-Saifi area in the Sahar district.

In Hajjah, the aggression’s aircraft launched two raids on the Haradh district.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier today that the forces of aggression had carried out 97 violations, including an attempt to advance on ground and creating combat fortifications in Haiss district within Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

The source stated that among the violations were the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of the city of Hodeidah, 3 UAVs in the airspace of Al-Faza, and two spy drones raids on Al-Faza, noting that 30 violations were carried out with missile and artillery shelling, and 60 violations with different kinds of weapons.