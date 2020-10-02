The Injury of a Civilian by a Saudi Shelling on Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Friday, a citizen was injured in the Saudi bombing that targeted populated villages in Saada province.

The civilian was wounded by a Saudi missile and artillery shelling on Shada district, near the Yemeni-Saudi border, a source reported.

It is worth noting that just yesterday, two citizens were injured and their car, which was loaded with relief materials, was burned as a result of Saudi artillery shelling in the same aforementioned district.