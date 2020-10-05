In Hodeidah, a Protests Condemning the Military Escalation Against Al-Durayhimi District

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, the people of Al-Mansouriya district organized a protest to condemn the escalation of the aggressive Saudi-led coalition countries on the Al-Durayhimi district, which has been besieged for more than two years.

The participants in the protest, which was attended by the local secretary of the directorate, Ali Ahmed Al-Bahr and the director of security of the directorate, Colonel Aufan Hussein Aufan, considered this escalation a flagrant violation of the Stockholm Agreement regarding Hodeidah.

They deplored the shameful international silence about the crimes committed by the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries against the people of the Al-Durayhimi district without observing the human conscience and the laws of war.

A statement issued by the demonstrators confirmed that the targeting of the Saudi-led aggressive coalition countries of Al-Durayhimi is a flagrant violation of the Sweden agreement and a genocide crime for those who have been under a siege for two years, despite the acknowledgment of the United Nations.

The statement pointed out that the Saudi-led coalition of aggression deliberately targeted the city of Hodeidah during the past two days, which led to killing and injuring many civilians, most of which were women and children.

The statement called on the international community and the United Nations end the siege imposed on the people of Al-Durayhimi, in particular, and the people of Hodeidah in general.

The people of Al-Mansouriya district emphasized the continuation of steadfastness and supporting the fronts with financial aid and recruited men to confront the military escalation and achieve victory.