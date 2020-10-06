Coalition Forces Target Civilians, Their Homes In Hodeidah

Saudi-led coalition Arabs forces on Tuesday bombed several areas in Hodeidah province, western Yemen, a security official said .

According to the official, the forces launched artillery shells at al-Rabasah neighborhood in al-Hawak district, injuring a number of civilians and damaging a number of houses.

Coalition forces continue to violate the ceasefire agreement in Hodeidah in light of UN silence on the crimes of the coalition and its militants which is the reason in The humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate in Yemen