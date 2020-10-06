Oct. 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Monday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the Saada governorate, a citizen was killed and three others were wounded as a result of a Saudi shelling on the Al-Raqo area, Munebah district, near the border.

In Ma’rib, the Saudi aggressive coalition launched 15 raids on the districts of Jabal Murad and Medghal.

As for Al-Jawf, the Saudi jets conducted 9 raids on the districts of Khub Wa Al-Sha`af and Al-Hazm, including two raids on the Al-Thulouth market in Khub Wa Al-Sha`af.

In Hajjah, the Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched a raid on the Haradh district.

In Hodeidah governorate, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces shelled, with more than 20 artillery shells, the villages of Maghari and Al-Shaab in the district of Haiss.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced earlier today that the forces of the aggressive coalition had committed 208 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours, explaining that among the violations: an attempt to advance in the Al-Durayhimi district, 10 drone strikes on Al-Durayhimi, and a warplane raid in Salif.

The violations also included the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Al-Faza and Haiss, and 25 spy drones in the airspace of Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza and Haiss, in addition to 33 violations with artillery bombing and 142 violations with diverse weapons.