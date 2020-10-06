PM Meets the ICRC New Representative in Sana’a

YemenExtra

Prime Minister Dr. Abdulaziz Saleh bin Habtoor met today the new representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Katrina Ritz, on the occasion of her recent appointment to Yemen.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister welcomed the new representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross to Yemen, wishing her success in performing her duties and enhancing the positive and significant humanitarian roles of the ICRC delegation towards the Yemeni people and its contribution to reducing their suffering.

He expressed his appreciation for the humanitarian effort of the former head of the mission, Franz Rauchenstein, during his tenure, explaining the size of the growing needs of the Yemeni people in the humanitarian aspects as a result of years of aggression, blockade and internal war that were all imposed on Yemen, especially the public health sector.

The meeting discussed the important activities of the ICRC in the context of the humanitarian effort exerted, for decades, towards the Yemeni people and has doubled in the current period. During the meeting, future work plans and priorities for the next year were discussed, as the country is now going through tough times, which calls for providing the largest types of support in all fields, especially those that would enhance Citizens’ health.

The representative of the International Committee of the Red Cross confirmed that it would do its utmost to continue the humanitarian activities of the ICRC mission in the targeted areas, in addition to fulfilling its humanitarian mission regarding the exchange of prisoners and the common achievement of the humanitarian and moral goals of this process.