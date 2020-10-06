FM receives credentials of head of ICRC delegation to Yemen

YemenExtra

Minister of Foreign Affairs Hisham Sharaf received on Sunday the credentials of the new head of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) delegation to Yemen, Katharina Ritz.

During the meeting, the Foreign Minister expressed hope for strengthening coordination between Yemen and the ICRC delegation, so as provide possible support to the Yemeni people in light of the conditions they are going through.

Sharaf praised the efforts of the ICRC delegation to alleviate the human suffering of the Yemeni people as a result of the aggression and the siege imposed on Yemen for the sixth consecutive year.

For her part, the head of the ICRC delegation expressed her happiness with her appointment in Yemen, confirming that she would spare no effort in alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crisis experienced by the Yemeni people.