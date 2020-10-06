UNICEF Shipment of Vaccines Denied for Violating International Standards

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Public Health and Population returned the shipment of “Rotavirus” vaccines for routine immunization of children under one year of age from diarrhea, provided by UNICEF, for violating international standards.

The director of the vaccination department in the immunization program, Taha Al-Aqari, explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba), that the shipment that arrived at Sanaa International Airport on August 13th contains 30 parcels and a quantity of 492 thousand doses.

He stressed that after the shipment arrived at the central vaccination stores, all doses were examined and it was found that the vaccine index was at the second level, which is considered contrary to international standards.

Al-Aqari pointed out that it was submitted to the top executives within the Ministry of Health and a report was sent to UNICEF to inform them of the shipment.

The Ministry’s leadership took a decision to return the shipment of vaccines for the first time in Yemen.

The Director of the Vaccines Department appreciated the efforts of the Minister of Health, Dr. Taha Al-Mutawakel, and his keenness on the lives of Yemeni children.

Al-Aqari stated that the ministry was unable to return the vaccine shipment in the same month in which it arrived due to the closure of Sana’a airport and lack of fuel, which was resulted by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition for detaining the oil derivative ships and still is, stressing that the shipment was returned to its source today.