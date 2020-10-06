A Series of Saudi Aggressive Raids Target Yemen

YemenExtra

Today, Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched a series of raids on a number of Yemeni provinces.

In Al-Jawf governorate, the aggression forces launched 11 raids on separate areas within the district of Khub Wa Sha’af during the past hours.

In the governorate of Ma’rib, the aggressive warplanes of the coalition carried out 5 raids on the Medghal district, and 5 other raids on the Rahba district, as well as 3 raids on the Serwah district.

In Saada, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression targeted the Baqim district with four raids.

As for Hajjah, the two raids by the coalition of aggression targeted Haradh district.