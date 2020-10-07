Oct 6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Tuesday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, a citizen was killed and 7 others were wounded, some of them are in a serious condition, as a result of the bombing that was conducted by the mercenaries of the Saudi aggressive coalition on the Al-Rabsa neighborhood, Al-Haook district.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 281 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition and its mercenaries, including the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya, four aerial raids using combat drones on al-Durayhimi, and the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of al-Faza and al-Jabaliya, as well as 12 espionage drones in the airspace of Tuhita, al-Jabaliya, al-Durayhimi, al-Faza, al-Jah, in addition to 100 violations by missile and artillery shelling, which was amounted to over 170 shells, and 162 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the warplanes of the aggressive coalition carried out 11 airstrikes on separate areas within the district of Khub Wa Sha’af during the past hours.

In Ma’rib, it launched 5 raids on the Medghal district, and 5 other raids on the Rahba district, as well as 3 raids on the Serwah district.

In Saada, the aggressive Saudi warplanes targeted the Baqim district with four raids.

In Hajjah province, two airstrikes were carried out by the coalition of aggression in Haradh district.