Saudi Bombing on Saada Kills, Wounds Five Civilians

A citizen was killed and four others were seriously injured, today, Wednesday, as a result of a Saudi bombardment that targeted the district of Munebah in Saada province, near the border.

A Saudi shelling was carried out against Al-Raqwa area in Munebah district, close to the border, which resulted in the death of a citizen and the injury of four others, an official source reported.

The Saudi forces have been deliberately targeting populated villages located along the border in Saada for nearly six years. The targeting and the shelling have resulted in killing and injuring hundreds of civilians, in addition to causing wide destruction of citizens’ property.