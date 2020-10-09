Oct. 8: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Hodeidah, 3 women were killed and three citizens were wounded, including a child and a woman, by the Saudi aggressive forces’ shooting that targeted the village of Al-Ha’et in the Al-Durayhimi district. Moreover, an 18-year-old girl from Al-Hali district was killed due to the indiscriminate targeting of the city’s neighborhoods by the forces of the Saudi aggression.

The Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 170 violations committed by the Saudi forces and mercenaries, including the creation of combat fortifications in Al Jabaliya, the hovering of two warplanes in the airspace of Al-Jah and Haiss, and 11 spy drones over Al-Tuhita, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Jah, while 69 violations were carried out by artillery bombardment, with a number of 948 shells, in addition to 87 violations using diverse weapons.

In Al-Jawf, the US-backed Saudi aggression launched 9 raids on the districts of Al-Hazm, Khub Wa Al-Sha`af.

In Marib, an airstrike by the Saudi warplanes targeted Rahba district.

In Hajjah, the aggression warplanes launched two raids on Al-Mazraq and the city of Haradh.

In Saada, the Saudi aggression conducted two raids on the districts of Al-Zahir and Baqim. Also, a Saudi artillery shelling targeted the villages along the border in the district of Munebah.

In Asir, the warplanes affiliated with the US-Saudi aggression launched a raid on Majazah.