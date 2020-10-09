The National Delegation Holds a Series of Meetings With the Ambassadors of the EU, the Netherlands, and China to Yemen

YemenExtra

On Friday, the head of the national delegation, Mohamed Abdel Salam, held a series of meetings with ambassadors of the European Union, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, and the People’s Republic of China.

During his meeting with the ambassador of the European Union, they discussed the joint declaration, the humanitarian situation, the exchange of prisoners, the Safer floating tanker, and the military escalation.

Abdel Salam affirmed that those who stand in front of peace in Yemen are the countries of aggression, led by the Saudi regime and the UAE. He pointed out that the ones who insist on the continuation of the siege and aggression against Yemen have caused a humanitarian crisis in Yemen, which is only one of the consequences that resulted from the unjust blockade that has disastrous effects on all the Yemeni people.

In his meeting with the Dutch ambassador to Yemen, the head of the national delegation discussed aspects related to human rights, recalling the memory of the Great Hall massacre that occurred in 2016 on this same week.

Abdul Salam affirmed that there are no more horrific and cruel crimes in our contemporary times than those committed by the US-backed Saudi-aggressive coalition against the Yemeni people.

During his meeting with the Chinese ambassador to Yemen, the head of the national delegation discussed the political, security, and humanitarian situations in Yemen. Regional and international challenges were also talked about, in addition to the bilateral relations between the Yemeni people and the Chinese people through historical milestones.

During the meeting, the head of the national delegation assured the Chinese ambassador that the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces, after their military failure, sought to starve the people of Yemen and imposed more economic obstacles on them, which is a collective punishment that is affecting all Yemenis.