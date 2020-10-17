YemenEXtra
YemenExtra

A Twitter Campaign Launches Today to Expose the US Crimes in Yemen

7

YemenExtra

  • A Brutal aggression on Yemen declared from the US

  • 43,181 killed and wounded by US weapons

  • 565,973 homes destroyed by US aircrafts

  • 29 million people besieged by US warships

JOIN NOW
The Largest Tweet Campaign Against the US
To Expose the Truth of the US Bloody Aggression against Yemenis
And its Primary Role in all Committed Crimes against them!

#جرائم_العدوان_الأمريكي_على_اليمن
#USAggressionCrimesOnYemen

Saturday, 17-October-2020, @ 9:00 PM Sana’a Time (UTC: 6:00 PM)

 

Prepared Tweets to post link: http://bit.ly/USAggr

Continue Reading