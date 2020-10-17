A Twitter Campaign Launches Today to Expose the US Crimes in Yemen
A Brutal aggression on Yemen declared from the US
43,181 killed and wounded by US weapons
565,973 homes destroyed by US aircrafts
29 million people besieged by US warships
The Largest Tweet Campaign Against the US
To Expose the Truth of the US Bloody Aggression against Yemenis
And its Primary Role in all Committed Crimes against them!
#جرائم_العدوان_الأمريكي_على_اليمن
#USAggressionCrimesOnYemen
Saturday, 17-October-2020, @ 9:00 PM Sana’a Time (UTC: 6:00 PM)
Prepared Tweets to post link: http://bit.ly/USAggr