Oct. 17: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 127 violations, including 9 drone strikes on Al-Khamseen and Al-Faza Street, the hovering of 5 warplanes in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jah, Al-Khamseen Street, in addition to 13 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Jah, Al-Faza, and Al-Khamseen Street. 25 violations by missile-artillery shelling, and 77 violations with diverse weapons.

In Saada, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched two raids on “Wadi Al Abu Jabara” and two raids on the Al-Qit’a, an area located within the district of Kattaf.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out 4 raids on the districts of Mahlya, Rahba, and Majzar.

In Hajjah, it conducted two raids on the Hayran district, and it launched an airstrike in the Haradh district.

Moreover, the Saudi fighters launched a raid on the Al-Souh area, near Najran Saudi province.