Oct. 20: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Marib governorate, the Saudi aggressive warplanes carried out 3 raids on the Bahra area in the Sirwah district and Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led coalition aggressive military aircraft targeted with three raids the Al-Marazeeq area in the Khub-Wa-Al-Sha`af district.

In Hodiedah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers Operations Room recorded 332 violations during the past 24 hours.

A source reported from the room that the violations were: four raids by Saudi combat drones on 50th Street and Al-Jabaliya, as well as the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Haiss, and 21 spy drones over Haiss, Al Jah, Al Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, and 50th Street.