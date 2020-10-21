The Sanaa Intl Airport Is Ready, the Blockade Must Cease: Ministry of Transport

YemenExtra

The Ministry of Transport renewed its demand to the United Nations, the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the international community, and humanitarian organizations to compel the US-Saudi aggressive coalition to quickly end its blockade on Sanaa International Airport, stressing that claims made by the Saudi and UAE regimes regarding the airport’s lack of readiness are untrue.

According to the “Saba” agency, the ministry confirmed in a statement the airport’s readiness in all fields, from the technical and operational aspects to receiving all civilian flights, as it did with the freed prisoners who arrived at Sanaa International Airport in the prisoner exchange, which took place in the middle of this month.

The statement said that the arrival and departure of prisoners’ planes were supervised by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which were coincided with the arrival and departure of UN and international organizations flights, in addition to cargo planes. Thus, it confirms that the airport is equipped with all technical services according to international conditions and requirements in accordance with the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

He pointed out that the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) praised the air navigation services provided by Sana’a Airport to civilian aircraft that showed high technical readiness in accordance with the international standards, which are applied at international airports. The ICRC also congratulated the successful swap of prisoners via the air bridge.

The statement considered that the prisoner exchange revealed the falsehood of the propaganda carried out by the aggressive Saudi-UAE coalition, which aims to mislead the international community about the lack of readiness and ability of Sana’a Airport to receive civilian flights.