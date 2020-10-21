Shura’s Speaker receives letter from Secretary-General of ASSECAA

YemenExtra

Speaker of the Shura Council, Mohammed Hussein Al-Aidarous, received on Wednesday a letter from the Association of Senates, Shoora and Equivalent Councils in Africa and the Arab World (ASSECAA)’s Secretary-General, Abdulwasie Yusuf Ali.

The letter included a report on the activities of the ASSECAA and its contribution to confronting the Coronavirus in various member states of the Association.

The report touched on the results of international efforts in the battle against the Coronavirus, the extent that the researchers reached to find the required vaccine and expectations about its effectiveness, and the experts’ opinion about the various responsibilities of the governments in this aspect.