Oct. 22: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 241 violations committed by the Saudi-led aggressive coalition and their mercenaries. The violations varied, which were: the conducting of two airstrikes by combat drones on 50th Street and Al Faza area, the hovering of a warplane, over 50th Street as well as 24 espionage drones over Haiss, Al Jabaliya, Al Tuhita, 50th Street, and Al Faza regions. Moreover, 37 violations were carried out by artillery bombardment and 175 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi jets launched 4 raids on the Sirwah district and 4 raids on Salb and Medghal.

In Al-Jawf, the Saudi-led aggressive fighters targeted with three raids the Khub Al-Sha`af district and conducted an airstrike on Al-Hazm district.

In Saada, it launched two raids on the Al-Zahir district.