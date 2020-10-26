A Civilian Gets Killed by the Saudi Border Guards Shooting on Saada

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, a citizen was killed by Saudi border guards intensive shooting that targeted the district of Munabeh located near the border, Saada province.

Barqi Allan Al-Manebhi was killed by Saudi border guards in front of Al-Raqo in the Munabeh district, an official source reported from the province.

Yesterday, a citizen was killed by Saudi border guards open fire that targeted Al-Zahir district, near the border.

It is noteworthy that the border areas have been constantly subjected to Saudi artillery and missile attacks since the first day of the Saudi-American aggression on Yemen, which resulted in hundreds of killed and wounded among civilians, in addition to the destruction of residential buildings, farms, roads, and bridges.