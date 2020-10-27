Oct. 26 : An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

In Saada governorate, a citizen named Burqi Allan al-Manbhi was brutally killed after he was shot by the Saudi border guards near the al-Raqo region within Munabeh district, near the border.

Moreover, Saudi missile-artillery shelling was waged on villages in the bordering district of Razih.

In Ma’rib, the Saudi-led aggressive warplanes targeted, with 15 raids, the district of Medghal.

In Al-Jawf governorate, 5 airstrikes were carried out by the Saudi fighters on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

A Saudi airstrike targeted the Al-Rabo’ah region in Asir.

In Hodeidah, a military bulldozer of the Saudi-UAE mercenaries established fortifications south of Al-Jah area in the Beit Al-Faqih region.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that the Saudi aggression and its mercenaries caused a number of 358 breaches in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours. The violations included the hovering of an espionage drone over the areas of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Tuhita, and 50th Street, in addition to the creation of combat fortifications in Al-Jabaliya and Al-Faza.

The source pointed out that 102 violations were carried out by artillery shelling and 233 using diverse weapons.