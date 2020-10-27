For the Fifth Time, a Yemeni Attack on Saudi Arabia Targets Abha Intl Airport

YemenExtra

The Yemeni air force of the army and popular committees carried out an offensive attack on Abha International Airport on Tuesday.

Yemen’s Armed forces spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahiya Saree said the operation targeted an important location within the Abha International Airport using a Qasif 2k drone, stressing that the hit was direct and precise.

Brig. Gen. Saree said the army and popular committees’ operations are continuing as long as the aggression and siege on the country continues.