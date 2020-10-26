Yemen’s Air Force Attacks the Saudi Abha Airport for the Fourth Time in Just 24 Hours

YemenExtra

Yemeni drones carried out on Monday an attack against Abha International Airport, a Yemeni armed forces spokesman said.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree confirmed that an important military target inside the airport was accurately hit using a Qasef 2k drone.

The continuing operations on Saudi Arabia’s airport of Abha, as well as Khamis Mushait military base in recent days, are for retaliating from the US-Saudi aggression coalition’s crimes against the Yemeni people over a period of six years, Saree justified.

Earlier today, the army waged a three drone attack, using Qasef 2k, on Abha airport and Khamis Mushait military base.