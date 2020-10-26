The New Step , In A New Exchange Deal For All Prisoners.

Abdulqadir Al-Mortada , Head of the National Committee for Prisoners’ Affairs,said in his tweet on Sunday in his account on Twitter that Sanaa informed the United Nations of its full readiness to hold a new round of negotiations on a new prisoner exchange deal, whether comprehensive or partial.

Also, Al-Mortada said , “We informed the United Nations of our full readiness to participate in a new round of negotiations to agree on an exchange deal that includes all prisoners, or a partial deal that includes more numbers than in the last deal.

Al-Mortada expressed his hope that there would be no delay by the United Nations, especially after the success of the recent Geneva negotiations.