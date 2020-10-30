Oct. 29: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi-led aggressive coalition launched 16 raids on the Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf, the forces of aggression launched 3 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Hajjah, the warplanes of the Saudi aggression carried out a raid on Haradh Customs.

Moreover, the Saudi-American jets launched a raid on the west of Yam mountain in the district of Nehm.