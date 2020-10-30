Al-Saab Foundation distributes 800 food kits to Bilal’s grandchildren in Jawf

YemenExtra

Al-Shaab Social Foundation for Development inaugurated on Thursday the distribution of 800 food kits to poor families of Bilal’s descendants in Jawf province.

The distribution comes amid part of the celebration of the anniversary of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday. It targets families in al-Hazm city and the district of al-Matamma and al-Moton.

At the inauguration, Jawf governor Amer al-Marani praised the initiatives and projects implemented by al-Shaab Foundation and its relief for poor families.

Al-Marani called on charitable organizations and charities to provide aid to Bilal’s descendants and the rest of society as a result of the US-Saudi aggression and siege on Yemen.

Source: Saba