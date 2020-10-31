Oct.30: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the Saudi-UAE aggressive coalition carried out 7 raids on Medghal district.

In Al-Jawf province, the warplanes of the US-backed Saudi aggression launched 5 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

Moreover, two Saudi raids targeted the Bouq area near the Saudi province of Najran.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, a source from the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced on Friday that the Saudi-UAE forces of aggression had committed 282 violations in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

It explained that among the violations were the launching of 6 raids using combat drones against the Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya regions, the hovering of 13 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya and Al-Tuhita areas, in addition to 97 violations by artillery bombing and 168 violations with diverse weapons.