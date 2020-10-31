The liberation of 5 prisoners of the army under a prisoner exchange in Marib province

YemenExtra

The head of the National Committee of Prisoners’ Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, said on Saturday, that five prisoners of the Yemeni army and the popular committees were liberated in a prisoner swap in Marib front.

“With God’s help and success, today, Saturday, 10/31/2020, (five) prisoners of the army and the popular committees were freed in a prisoner exchange at the Marib front under local efforts,” Al-Murtada said in a tweet.

It is worth noting that this is the first local operation after the prisoner exchange that was supervised and mediated by the United Nations, in the middle of this month, under which hundreds of prisoners of the army, the popular committees and mercenaries were released, including Saudi and Sudanese soldiers.