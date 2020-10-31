Key member of youth minister assassination cell killed

YemenExtra

Interior Ministry announced on Saturday the killing of a key member in the assassination cell of Minister of Youth and Sports Hassan Zaid.

In a statement, the ministry confirmed the killing of the criminal Mohammad Hanash, the main member of the cell in Maifah Ans district in Dhamar province.

The statement added that Hanash was killed after resisting the security campaign in Horour area in Maifah Ans.

Hassan Zaid,66, was shot and killed on Tuesday morning in Hadda area in the capital Sana’a by the criminal elements cell affiliated to the US-Saudi led aggression coalition.

Zaid’s daughter, who was driving a car, has been seriously wounded in the terrorist attack.