More thane 200 Violations Of The coalition Monitored In Hodeidah

The coalition forces committed 262 violations of the UN-brokered Sweden agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours.

They included an infiltration attempt in Hays, and flights of 12 spy planes in the areas of Hays, al-Faza, al-Tuhaita, al-Jabalih and Hays, according to an official in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room to monitor the violations on Sunday

In addition, the Arab coalition forces committed 70 ones with rockets and artillery shells, and 279 other breaches with live bullets of various size.