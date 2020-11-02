Ministry Of Human Rights Prepares Report On Terrorism In Yemen

The Ministry of Human Rights has prepared the report “Terrorism in Yemen from inception to influence and expansion”, according to Saba’s News

Acting Minister of Human Rights Ali al-Dailmi said during receiving on Saturday the draft report from the preparatory team, the first draft will be reviewed to produce a comprehensive and accurate report in his information.

He noted that a workshop will be held in cooperation with the relevant authorities to discuss the report before it is launched at a press conference held by the ministry and related authorities.

The report’s authors stressed that the report should be comprehensive on all information on the emergence of terrorism in Yemen and the expansion that made it a scarecrow for foreign interventions.