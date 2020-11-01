Parliament approves manuscripts bill

YemenExtra

The House of Representatives, in its session held on Sunday by the speaker of Yahya Ali Al-Ra’i, approved the manuscripts bill in light of the supplementary report of the Media, Culture and Tourism Committee.

In the session, the parliament discussed the draft law that aimed to preserve the scientific, cultural, historical and material heritage represented by manuscripts, in a way that makes sure their protection from theft and smuggling, in addition to indexing, archiving and documenting them in modern artistic ways.

The report included counting manuscripts in all parts of Yemen, documenting and photographing registering them in a national registry to facilitate the work of researchers, investigators and parties concerned with the Yemeni intellectual heritage.

The report also included the importance of inviting the manuscripts’ holders to register, restore and publish them for work to encourage research centers and institutions and universities to achieve and to present objective studies on knowledge contents.