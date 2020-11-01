Oct 31: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah coastal province, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 292 violations committed by the aggressive Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries.

The violations committed were the launching of four airstrikes by Saudi combat drones on Al-Faza and Al-Jabaliya regions, the hovering of an Apache helicopter in the Al-Jabaliya area as well as 14 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Al-Tuhita, Kilo-16, and Al-Durayhimi districts. Moreover, 71 violations were carried out by artillery bombardment, and 209 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the US-backed Saudi aggressive coalition launched 7 raids on the Medghal district and a raid on the Mahliya district.

In Al-Jawf province, the warplanes of the Saudi aggressive coalition carried out 10 raids on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

In Saada, northern Yemen, a number of two Saudi raids were conducted on the district of Baqem and a raid on the Fer area in the Kataf district.

Additionally, Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted several villages in the Munabeh district, near the border, Saada.

In Hajjah governorate, the Saudi-American aggression launched 3 raids on Haradh district.