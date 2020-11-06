Governor receives freed prisoner

YemenExtra

Governor of Dhamar, Mohammed al-Bukhiti, on Wednesday welcomed prisoner Jamil al-Manari, who was freed in the recent prisoner swap.

Al-Bukhiti praised the role and sacrifices of the army and popular committees prisoners in the face of aggression.

He stressed the interest of the political leadership and the local authority to release all prisoners, know the fate of the missing, and take care of the wounded and the families of martyrs.

The prisoner expressed his thanks for following up on the prisoners’ file, stressing that he would continue to fight until victory.