Nov. 5: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Thursday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In the coastal province of Hodeidah, western Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 371 violations committed by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries. This includes two drone strikes against Al-Tuhita district, the hovering of 10 spy drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Jah, Al-Jabaliya, and Tuhita. Moreover, a number of 99 violations were conducted by missile and artillery shelling and 260 violations were committed using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi-led coalition of aggression launched 9 raids on the districts of Medghal and Serwah.

In Al-Jawf, Saudi fighters conducted 3 airstrikes on the Khub Wa Sha’af district.

Additionally, a Saudi airstrike targeted the Tal’a area near the Saudi province of Najran.

In Saada, north of Yemen, a Saudi missile and artillery shelling targeted separate areas within the district of Shada, near the Yemeni-Saudi border.