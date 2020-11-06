People of Amran Send Out Financial, Food Support to Fronts

YemenExtra

Today, the people of Amran governorate launched a financial and food campaign, under the title of ” The Great Prophet”, to the Yemeni forces on several fronts, in regard to the occasion of the Prophet Mohammed’s birthday.

The convoy included one hundred million riyals in cash and various food items worth one hundred million riyals, including 182 sheep and cows, many kinds of grains, 150 liters of domestic honey, and four thousand pieces of winter clothes.

Participants stressed that they will continue to support fronts with all kinds of required needs until the aggressors are withdrawn from Yemen.