Nov. 6: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

Yesterday on Friday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Marib, the warplanes of the Saudi-led coalition of aggression carried out 8 raids on the Medghal Al-Jadaan district and a raid on the Rahba district.

In Al-Jawf, the aggressors launched an airstrike on the Al-Marazeeq area and a raid on the Al-Dhahra region in the Khub WaSha’f district.

In Saada, northern the country, the US-Saudi warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Souh area, near Najran Saudi governorate.

A source in the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room announced that 298 violations had been made by the Saudi-UAE forces and their mercenaries in Hodeidah during the past 24 hours.

Moreover, the source noted that among the violations were 5 raids launched by combat drones, the hovering of 12 espionage drones in the airspace of Al-Durayhimi, Al-Faza, Haiss, Al-Jabaliya, and Al-Tuhita; in addition, 36 violations by artillery shelling and 247 violations that were conducted using diverse weapons.