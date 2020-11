YemenExtra

Al-Jamima, Bani-Awam tribes condemned on Friday the continuation of the crimes of the US-Saudi aggression on the Yemeni people.

The two tribes denounced in two protest rallies the offensive cartoons of the messenger, criminalized by international religions, norms, and conventions.

The participants called for boycotting the French, American, and Israeli products, stressing that they would continue to fight until victory.