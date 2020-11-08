Foreign Minister Receives Credentials of the UNICEF Resident Representative in Yemen

YemenExtra

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng. Hisham Sharaf Abdullah, received today, Sunday, the credentials of the new Resident Representative of UNICEF in Yemen, Philip Douamel.

At the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the resident representative of UNICEF to Yemen, stressing the ministry’s readiness to provide all facilities required for easing his duties and coordination with all official authorities in the country to be able to implement UNICEF programs in Yemen.

Moreover, the minister assured that UNICEF has a good history in the Republic of Yemen, and has the support of the Salvation Government for its important role in addressing the repercussions of the humanitarian catastrophe created by the US-backed Saudi aggressive coalition since March 2015.

The new representative of UNICEF expressed his happiness with his appointment in the Republic of Yemen, emphasizing that he will make every effort to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Yemen.