Sana’a unveils first respirator entirely made in Yemen

The Supreme Political Council’s member, Mohammed Ali Al-Houthi, on Saturday revealed the manufacture of the first respirator in Yemen.

Al-Houthi said in a tweet on Twitter “The inauguration of the first 100 percent Yemeni-made respirator,” noting that this would contribute to the protection and prevention of Corona diseases.

The Supreme Political Council member called on the Ministry of Health and the concerned authorities to check the device and grant it a patent, affirming that the device had been tried in the Saudi-German Hospital in the capital Sana’a, and the doctors had proven its success.

Source: Althawra