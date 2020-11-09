1st E-learning conference to launch Wednesday

YemenExtra

The first scientific conference on e-Learning in the higher education institutions in Yemen will start the next Wednesday.

The two-day conference will discuss the working papers on the e-learning experience in higher education institutions during the Corona pandemic.

The conference aims to improve the e-learning environment and enable its employees to integrate into the digital age as well as identify the challenges facing educational technology in Yemen.

The conference will be organized by the Information Technology Center of the Higher Education Ministry in partnership with the Emirati International University in Yemen.