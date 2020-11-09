Saudi Bombardment Injures 3 Civilians in Hodeidah

YemenExtra

Today, Monday, a number of 3 civilians were seriously injured by missiles subjected by the Saudi aggression combat drones Hodeidah, Al-Tuhita region.

This comes in a clear continuation of the crimes committed by the aggressive Saudi-led coalition against the people of Yemen as well as a clear violation against the Sweden Agreement and its mercenaries.