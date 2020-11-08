Nov 7: An Update of the Saudi Crimes, Violations in Yemen

YemenExtra

Yesterday on Saturday, the US-backed Saudi-led aggression (coalition) against Yemen continued its airstrikes and bombings in several regions. While in Hodeidah, the Saudi-UAE aggressive forces continued to violate the Sweden Agreement.

In Hodeidah, west coast of Yemen, the Liaison and Coordination Officers’ Operations Room recorded 244 violations, including a failed attempt of a military operation in Haiss, the hovering of a warplane in the airspace of Tuhita, and 12 spy drones in the airspace of Haiss, Al-Faza, Al-Jabaliya, Kilo-16. In addition, 3 aerial raids were carried out by combat Saudi drones in Kilo-16, while 43 violations were conducted with missile and artillery shelling and 184 violations using diverse weapons.

In Marib, the Saudi-American aggression launched 11 airstrikes on Medghal district.

In Saada, north of Yemen, the aggressive Saudi-led coalition launched 3 raids on “Wadi Al Abu Jabara” in the Kattaf district, and a raid on the Baqim district. Also, a Saudi missile-artillery shelling targeted separate areas within the districts of Razih and Shada, near the border.

In Al-Jawf, a Saudi airstrike targeted Al-Dhahra region in the Khub Al-Sha`af region.